Oprah Makes Surprise Appearance During John Krasinski’s Virtual Graduation To Honour Class Of 2020

After giving students the gift of a virtual prom, John Krasinski is making sure to provide a celebration for students who are graduating amid the coronavirus crisis as well.

On Sunday’s latest instalment of Krasinski’s wildly popular web series “Some Good News” (“SGN”), the actor turned to some famous friends to provide a special experience for a handful of students who would have otherwise been walking at their graduation ceremonies this year, but can’t due to the pandemic.

Offering up a sort of celebrity smorgasbord of commencement speakers, Krasinski welcomed media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, humanitarian and 22-year-old Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, and beloved comic and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

The honoured celebrity guests shared their own personal words of wisdom with a few students Krasinski surprised — who each had submitted videos of themselves and their stories.

“Dreams are a great test, because dreams are going to test your resolve. You’re going to know a dream from a pipedream,” Spielberg shared. “A real dream is something that not only hangs on to you, but you will hang onto it. And it will power you though every obstacle people and the environment will throw against you.”

Winfrey also made one student’s day when she reflected on the struggles she’s faced in the past and how it strengthened her throughout her life.

“I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction,” Winfrey shared. “It gets better because you learn the lessons from the first time.”

Krasinski promoted the graduation event on Instagram earlier in the week.

“Whether you’re graduating from preschool, high school, college, middle school, or law school, this graduation is for you #Classof2020,” Krasinski shared in a mock graduation announcement. “You’re officially invited to the #SGNGraduation on SUNDAY, MAY 3RD 🎓⁠”

⁠”Mark your calendars and get your whole family together, it’s gonna be GOOD,” he added, truly underselling the star power of the occasion.

Check out the video below for more on Krasinski’s efforts to bring happiness to people dealing with the darkness of these uncertain times through his celebrated new series.

