Justin Bieber Belts Out ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ With His Siblings As He Enjoys Family Time During Quarantine

Justin Bieber has been spending some much-needed time with family during quarantine.
The singer shared numerous clips of his half-brother Jaxon, 10, and sisters Allie, 12, and Jazmyn, 11, as they hung out in Ontario, Canada, Sunday, where the family are in quarantine.
Bieber is also joined by his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23.
One Instagram Story clip showed the Canadian musician singing along to his 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl” with his adorable siblings.
He then posted videos of Jaxon riding a buggy, as well as Allie showing off her backflip skills.
As if that weren’t enough family fun, Bieber shared more photos of their day on Instagram.