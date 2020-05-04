Justin Bieber Belts Out ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ With His Siblings As He Enjoys Family Time During Quarantine

Justin Bieber has been spending some much-needed time with family during quarantine.

The singer shared numerous clips of his half-brother Jaxon, 10, and sisters Allie, 12, and Jazmyn, 11, as they hung out in Ontario, Canada, Sunday, where the family are in quarantine.

Bieber is also joined by his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23.

One Instagram Story clip showed the Canadian musician singing along to his 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl” with his adorable siblings.

Ele cantando One Less Lonely Girl… 🥺 Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Ui4VJlVtes — biebermania.com.br (@backupbmbra) May 3, 2020

He then posted videos of Jaxon riding a buggy, as well as Allie showing off her backflip skills.

Justin Bieber Via Instagram Stories His Brother And Sister

Jaxon Bieber, Jazmyn Bieber#IGStory pic.twitter.com/66Zh7vD1nV — Jüśťìñ Łøvę (@Justinlove752) May 4, 2020

Justin Bieber Via Instagram Stories His Brother @jaxonbieber Ride A New Toy#IGStory pic.twitter.com/ABcmcr1mK5 — Jüśťìñ Łøvę (@Justinlove752) May 4, 2020

As if that weren’t enough family fun, Bieber shared more photos of their day on Instagram.