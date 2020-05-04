Amber Heard ‘Heartbroken And Devastated’ After Mother Passes Away

Amber Heard is mourning for her mother.

On Sunday night, the “Aquaman” actress revealed in an Instagram post that her mother Paige Heard had passed away at 63.

“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard,” she wrote. “She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever.”

Heard also shared photos of herself with her mother.

The 34-year-old continued, “This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.”

Heard received condolences from friends in the comments of her post, including from Cara Delevingne and Andie MacDowell.