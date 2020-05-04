DJ Khaled Shuts Down Twerking Woman On Instagram Live: ‘Don’t Do That, I’ve Got A Family!’

DJ Khaled invited fans to join in with his Instagram Live session Sunday but one woman took it too far.

Khaled, 44, who later shared a clip of the awkward moment on his account, said “Oh s**t!” as he noticed the woman focusing the camera on her twerking bum.

Despite the musician insisting he didn’t want to see that, that didn’t stop the lady from pouring water over her tiny shorts.

Khaled, who shares two sons with wife Nicole Tuck, urged the woman, “No, no, don’t do that!”

The producer said: “I got a family. It’s all love. Just talk to me normal. Talk to me normal,” but when she refused, he eventually cut her off, saying: “Nah I can’t. I can’t.”

Khaled then asked fans to “please take it easy” when it comes to Instagram.

His post included, “Please let’s be respectful, nothing but love BLESS UP!”