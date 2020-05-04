John Legend is adjusting to the world under pandemic.

The Grammy-winning artist is on the cover of the new GQ Hype, talking about his album Bigger Love, as well as life during COVID-19 and Donald Trump.

RELATED: John Legend Channels ‘Soul Train’ For BET ‘Saving Our Selves’ Benefit

John Legend. Photo: Joe Pugliese for GQ Hype

About living under quarantine, Legend says, “I feel like we’ve adjusted pretty well. We’re fortunate, of course. We have the resources to deal with everything we need to deal with in a pretty painless way. We have our family unit and we love our kids and love hanging out with them. And they especially love being home with us 24/7. We’re making the best of a wild situation.”

Legend also talks about how the crisis has affected his music releases and more.

“On the career side, it’s been crazy, because we have all this new music that we were preparing to put out and you just never know how all of it affects how people are going to receive it. Will they receive it differently?” he says. “And then, of course, we’ve had to cancel all kinds of performances. We just don’t know what’s going to happen. I do know that I have a lot of music that I want people to hear and we’re finishing the album up and we still want to put it out reasonably soon.”

John Legend. Photo: Joe Pugliese for GQ Hype

RELATED: John Legend Talks Quarantine Life And Slams Donald Trump’s Handling Of COVID-19

The singer, a vocal Trump critic, also slammed the U.S. president for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He says a bunch of ridiculous happy-talk home remedies that people should not be doing and he thinks he’s brilliant because he has a relative who is a doctor,” Legend says. “And then you combine that with the fact that he doesn’t listen to scientists and makes every decision on how it will benefit him personally. He’s also a very short-term thinker, so he doesn’t think much about how to handle big, complex problems that require planning and long-term vision.”

Legend adds of Trump, “He’s the exact opposite of what we need right now.”