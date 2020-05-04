Ryan Reynolds Delivers A Very Succinct Weather Report On John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t mince words.

On the latest episode of John Krasinski’s web series “Some Good News”, the host checked in with Reynolds to get an update on the weather.

Reynolds appeared in his backyard, looking slightly confused, with Krasinski asking, “Ryan, how’s it looking out there?”

“Looks, uh…” he said, taking a look around his yard. “Looks pretty good.”

“Thanks, Ryan!” Krasinski chimed in, before quickly moving on to the next segment.

The quick and hilarious segment followed up a similar segment on the previous episode of “Some Good News”, in which Brad Pitt popped up for the weather report.