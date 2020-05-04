Jonny West Thrills Fans With Incredible Rendition Of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ On ‘American Idol’

Jonny West returned with another stunning performance on Sunday’s “American Idol”.
West’s rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully” nabbed him a place in the top 10.
Lionel Richie gushed, “You’re on your way to something really big. You ‘Jonnyrized’ it,” pointing out he’d gone from the “shy guy to the sexy guy.”
Luke Bryan shared, “Your ability to never look like you’re never sweating or forcing anything within your range is truly remarkable.
“You have your style and you know it, you stay within that style. You could sing anything, great performance.”
Katy Perry also praised the star, insisting she wants to go and see one of his shows.
West’s performance was, once again, a hit with fans. See some of the reception below.