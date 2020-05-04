Jonny West Thrills Fans With Incredible Rendition Of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ On ‘American Idol’

Jonny West returned with another stunning performance on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

West’s rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully” nabbed him a place in the top 10.

Lionel Richie gushed, “You’re on your way to something really big. You ‘Jonnyrized’ it,” pointing out he’d gone from the “shy guy to the sexy guy.”

Luke Bryan shared, “Your ability to never look like you’re never sweating or forcing anything within your range is truly remarkable.

“You have your style and you know it, you stay within that style. You could sing anything, great performance.”

Katy Perry also praised the star, insisting she wants to go and see one of his shows.

West’s performance was, once again, a hit with fans. See some of the reception below.

Jonny west will go far. He may be top 3. Don’t under estimate him. — No one calls me Mimi ميمي ابوسنينى (@mimiabuisnaineh) May 4, 2020

Johnny west is damned good! https://t.co/P1HzsESGct — Tammy Robinson (@tamrobinson1966) May 4, 2020

sooo happy @AmericanIdol is still going on! Jonny West and Sophia James are my top two! 😍 — cecilia ✨ (@ceciliapple) May 4, 2020

weekly i love johnny west tweet — peyts (@likethatnoel) May 4, 2020

These contestants are killing it with song choice tonight on #AmericanIdol Grace Leer with Somewhere Over the Rainbow, can't go wrong & then johnny west on Faithfully, just dying, #loveit 💗💗 — Shannon Moody (@Fashion_Nexus) May 4, 2020

I think I’m officially on the Johnny West train after that #AmericanIdol — Stephanie Parker (@sparker105) May 4, 2020