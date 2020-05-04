‘Twilight’ Gets Companion Novel ‘Midnight Sun’ From Author Stephenie Meyer

The Twilight saga isn’t quite done.

On Monday, author Stephenie Meyer appeared on “Good Morning America” to announce her new novel Midnight Sun.

The book, which will be a companion to the Twilight novels, comes 15 years after the original book was published, kicking off a massive phenomenon in the literary and film worlds.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” Meyer said.

Midnight Sun was originally to be published in 2008 but had its release cancelled after the manuscript was leaked online. She later released a rough draft of the book on her website but did not release the completed version.

The book retells the story of Twilight from the point of view of Edward, not Bella.

“While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective. There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” Meyer wrote on her website.

Midnight Sun will be available to purchase on August 4.