Gabrielle Union Jokes Dwyane Wade’s Retirement Is A ‘Nightmare’ Under Quarantine

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade are learning to get along in quarantine.

On Monday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Union and Wade both appear and play a game of “Finger Pointers”, answering revealing questions about their relationship.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Once Advised Ayesha Curry And Stephen Curry To Split

The couple can’t quite agree on the question of who is more organized but definitely agreed that Union is most likely to get into a fight at a game.

Also on the show, Union talks about being in self-isolation with Wade, joking that his retirement from the NBA has turned into a “nightmare” for her.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Honours Wife Gabrielle Union At Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The actress also addresses the attention she and Wade have received for being supportive of their daughter Zaya, who is trans.

“We’re just doing what is natural to us and loving her,” Union says.