Stevie Nicks Works On ‘Rhiannon’ Movie, Lists Harry Styles Album As Inspiration

Stevie Nicks is spending her pandemic downtime working on a movie and book inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit song “Rhiannon”.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks says a “Rhiannon” movie was already high on her list of priorities for the year before the pandemic began. The project will be based on the Welsh myths that inspired the song.

“Last year, I made a pitch to everybody that when this Fleetwood Mac tour is over, I’m taking next year off because I want to work on my ‘Rhiannon’ book/movie,” she says. “And I want to maybe work with some different producers… I don’t know what I want to do! I just know that I don’t want a tour!”

In the meantime, Nicks, 71, has been recording music based on “Rhiannon” poems she wrote over the past few decades.

“I have some Rhiannon poetry that I have written over the last 30 years that I’ve kept very quiet,” she explains. “I’m thinking, Well here I have all this time and I have a recording setup. And I’m thinking I’m going to start doing some recording. I’m going to start putting some of these really beautiful poems to music and I have the ability to record them. So that’s on my to-do list.”

Nicks has been trying to take a positive approach to the unexpected free time that comes with lockdown.

“What all we have right now, if you’re home in quarantine, is time, unless you’re taking care of kids. So, really, you could do anything you wanted that you’ve been wanting to do your whole life. So that’s how I’m trying to look at it,” she says, thanking Harry Styles for some of her creative inspiration at this time.

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out – listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H – it is your Rumours,” she adds.