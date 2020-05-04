Penelope Cruz Doesn’t Like Being Called Beautiful: ‘I Don’t Think Of Myself In Those Terms’

Penelope Cruz is opening up about being called beautiful.

In a recent interview with Red magazine, the 46-year-old actress admits she doesn’t like attention drawn towards her looks or appearance.

“Uncomfortable. I don’t think of myself in those terms,” says Cruz of being described as beautiful.

Cruz, who shares kids Luna and Leo with her husband Javier Bardem, also reveals she is much more confident about her looks now than ever before, telling Red, “I was not too confident [about my looks] but I didn’t grow up too focused on them.

“I wouldn’t change the way I feel now for the way I felt when I was 20. There were some insecurities about things that you later realize are not important.”

The actress reveals her favourite kind of compliment comes from her children because she knows “they are telling the truth.”