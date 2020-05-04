Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Upsetting Story About Bill Cosby

Rosie O’Donnell is getting candid about Bill Cosby.

On a new “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen asked O’Donnell about her experiences with the now-convicted sex offender on her old talk show.

“I’m gonna tell you this story about what happened to a staff member on our show,” O’Donnell said. “Very tall, like six foot tall, larger woman, very great producer. She was assigned to do his Mystery Guest, he was our mystery guest. Newsflash, I knew who the mystery guest was every time. I just was acting along with it. I am not good at surprises and I felt like I could act it better than do it for real. So I knew who it was.”

She continued, explaining that the producer told Cosby that O’Donnell would not know he was the guest, to which he responded, “‘All [O’Donnell] has to do is put her hand right here’ and he put his hand near his penis ‘and she’ll know it’s me.'”

O’Donnell said, “She started to cry and got up and left,” and that a male producer went in afterward to talk to Cosby about what was “appropriate” behaviour.

“I was one of those people who was not surprised by the charges against him,” she added.In a statement to TooFab , a rep for Cosby responded to O’Donnell’s comments. “Here’s the multi-million dollar question: Why now?” the statement said. “The ‘Rosie O’Donnell Show’ first episode aired in 1996 and the show ended in 2002 but now she waits (24) years later to accuse Mr. Cosby of making lewd comments to a female producer. This is just another attempt for a well-known celebrity like Rosie O’Donnell and many others to create false allegations about Mr. Cosby, in order to gain attention for themselves and their new projects that are not doing well.”

Also in the interview, O’Donnell revealed why she had guest Leif Garrett banned from her talk show.

“One guy, Leif Garrett, came with a fresh wound from a pipe that he used for crack,” she said. “He sort of gnawed it out. So when I met him in the green room, he had a normal face and he came out a few minutes later and he had a huge red welt of burn from being in the green room those 20 minutes I didn’t see him. People who are that messed up shouldn’t be on TV.”

After multiple brushes with the law for drug use, Garrett has reportedly since gone sober, writing about his experiences in his 2019 memoir Idol Truth.