‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is The First ‘Star Wars’ Movie To Achieve On-Screen Gender Parity

The Skywalker Saga came to a close in “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” and with it, hit a huge franchise milestone: It is the only “Star Wars” film to achieve gender parity.

The female characters have proportionately more screen time than in previous films according to the numbers calculated by The Mary Sue writer Rebecca Harrison. Calculating meaningful screentime of female characters, including Leia, Rey, Rose Tico, and Zorii, as the performance of a significant action or line of dialogue, “The Rise Of Skywalker” has women on screen for 51 per cent of its total runtime.

The film also marks the first time women are featured in the film’s opening crawl with both Leia and Rey mentioned.

J.J. Abrams’ film also excelled at the representation of women of colour. Of the 51 per cent of screentime for women, 43 per cent of that is white women while 7.2 per cent is of a woman of colour. The number is a marginal improvement over “The Last Jedi”, of which 6.6 per cent featured women of colour.

A chart illustrates the gains the franchise has made over the years, beginning with “A New Hope”‘s 15 per cent of screentime dedicated to women with no women of colour.

The news comes on “Star Wars” Day and follows a recently announced female-led spinoff series for Disney+.