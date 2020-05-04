Ryan Reynolds Goes Back To Basics For First Mint Mobile Ad

Ryan Reynolds is flogging his latest venture the best way he knows how.

On Monday, the actor debuted the first ad for Mint Mobile, an American cellular provider he part-owns.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Delivers A Very Succinct Weather Report On John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

The only hitch is that the coronavirus pandemic got in the way of producing the ad, so Reynolds did it with a slideshow.

What feels like 17 years ago, we were shooting an epic first ad for @MintMobile. This is not that ad. pic.twitter.com/Lo1cLiOzek — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 4, 2020

Things start off well, as Reynolds explains the service and all the money customers can save.

“That’s right, you can save hundreds of dollars a year, according to math,” he says. “I know, it’s hard to believe, but so are the plots of, like, 60 per cent of my films.”

He then takes viewers through a series of random slides, including one with a picture of an adorable puppy, and even a video of his mom saying she is so proud of him.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Adam Scott Want People To Do Nothing In New Game Show ‘Don’t’

Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobil in November 2019.

“It’s a bit unconventional, which is why I like it,” Reynolds said at the time. “Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”