Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Engaged To Francie Frane 10 Months After Beth Chapman’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter will tie the knot with partner Francie Frane, ET Canada can confirm.

The reality TV star, real name Duane Lee Chapman, popped the question to Frane 10 months after his wife Beth Chapman passed away at age 51 following a battle with throat cancer.

A spokesperson for Chapman told ET Canada: “They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together.”

Dog spoke about the proposal in an interview with the Sun, revealing he asked the all-important question at their home in Colorado.

He said he wants to have “the biggest wedding there’s ever been” and invite all his fans after lockdown.

Frane, whose husband passed away six months before Beth Chapman died, added of the proposal, “I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.

“He said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you.'”

Chapman and Frane started dating earlier this year.