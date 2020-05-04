Camila Mendes Shares How She’s Staying Connected With Her ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars While In Quarantine

“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher from “The Boys” have teamed up for the new Netflix thriller “Dangerous Lies”.

RELATED: Camila Mendes Attempts To Uncover The Truth In Netflix’s Upcoming Mystery ‘Dangerous Lies’

The dynamic duo shared with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante their tips and tricks for the ultimate quarantine viewing party.

“If you really wanna be enveloped, turn off all the lights, turn off your phone so you can pay attention so you don’t miss anything cause there’s a lot that happens,” Usher shared.

RELATED: Camila Mendes Wants The ‘Riverdale’ Cast To Go To College

“Dangerous Lies” follows Mendes’s character Katie as she inherits the estate of a wealthy, elderly man before being thrown into a web of lies and murder.

The majority of the film sees the actress and Usher starring side by side, and they couldn’t help but praise each other as co-stars.

“Jessie is amazing to work with, truly. We had such a great time, he has such a positive attitude on set, he’s a can-do kind of guy,” gushed Mendes.

“Listen, I could sing praises about Camila all day, her professionalism and her skilfulness and things like that, but was really important, something I discovered myself is that Camila and I have the same taste in junk food. So like our Starbucks coffees, our McDonald’s fries, and things like that. I think that’s really what bonded us,” Usher revealed.

RELATED: Camila Mendes Says She Needed A ‘Riverdale’ Glow-Up To Land Her Role

Mendes and Usher are also doing their best to stay bonded with their respective ‘Riverdale” and “The Boys” castmates.

“I definitely miss my cast and it’s funny how I almost feel like I’m seeing them just as much if not more now during quarantine because there are so many FaceTimes and keeping each other updated,” the 25-year-old actress shared.

“I stay in contact with my cast from ‘The Boys’ quite a bit during this,” Usher, 28, said. “I mean, we have a pretty frequently used group chat that’s been amplified now so I actually put it on ‘do not disturb’ because they talk too much.”

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Are Back Together In Season 2 Trailer

Check out our full interview with Mendes and Usher below.