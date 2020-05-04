Don Lemon Slams Donald Trump For Obama Obsession: ‘Is It Because He’s Smarter Than You?’

Don Lemon really wants to know why Donald Trump is so obsessed with Barack Obama.

The current U.S. president has long attacked his predecessor, most recently with a retweet over the weekend suggesting Obama “was the one running the Russian hoax.”

On his CNN show on Sunday, May 3, Lemon took a minute to get very real, directly addressing Trump, asking, “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?”

“Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own and didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know,” he continued. “What is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became President? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”