Taika Waititi To Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film

The Force is with Taika Waititi.

The “Jojo Rabbit” writer-director has been tapped to direct and co-write a new “Star Wars” feature film alongside “1917” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Waititi won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing “Jojo Rabbit” earlier this year.

The new “Star Wars” film was announced on May 4 on StarWars.com and will have a theatrical release. No further details or timeline have been announced at this time.

Waititi, who directed the first season finale episode of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian”, will first complete post-production on his movie “Next Goal Wins” with Michael Fassbender and the “Thor: Ragnarok” follow-up “Thor: Love And Thunder”, which is currently in pre-production with a release date set for 2022.