Justin And Hailey Bieber Give Fans Intimate Look Inside Their Marriage While In Quarantine With ‘The Biebers On Watch’

Justin and Hailey Bieber have found another way to keep themselves entertained during lockdown.

The Biebers are giving fans an “intimate look” into their lives in a new Facebook Watch reality show titled “The Biebers on Watch”.

The 12-episode series premiered on Monday and in the first episode, the pair discuss some of the ups and downs of marriage.

As they headed out on a boat to an Ontario lake where Justin used to fish as a kid, Hailey says, “The most rewarding thing about being married is the companionship that you get out of it.”

Continuing, “It takes a lot of work, we’ve had to work hard on our relationship and I think that pays off in a way that you become so connected to each other and so close.”

“Obviously you’re my best friend, so that’s the biggest pay-off,” she added.

Sharing our quarantine with you guys. #TheBiebersonWatch ep 1 on my Facebook https://t.co/9CjVxWKiEZ pic.twitter.com/nYJSLWOYrY — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 4, 2020

Justin says, “You and I are the closest we’ve ever been, it’s really fun to experience new things with you, travel with you.”

Adding, “The hardest thing about being married has been, there’s a lot of things that I needed to work on. Forgiveness, jealousy, insecurities that I didn’t realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you.”

“That was really hard to work through those things. Now that I’ve worked through that stuff you and I are closer than ever.”

“The Biebers on Watch” is shot on GoPro cameras at the couple’s home outside Toronto and will roll out over three weeks, with episodes airing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – this will include a Facebook Live session.

“The Biebers on Watch” reality series comes after Justin’s YouTube original docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” came out earlier this year.