Tribeca Film Festival Livestreams Interviews With Simon Pegg, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult

The Tribeca Film Festival is bringing some exclusive conversations with stars to Facebook this month in its Tribeca Talks At Home series.

Beginning May 3, the festival began livestreaming a number of conversations, with the first including Lily Collins and Simon Pegg on their movie “Inheritance”.

Upcoming live interviews will include Bradley Whitford and Mary and Jay Duplass on “Not Going Quietly”, and Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult on their series “The Great”.

Tribeca Film Festival winner, Netflix’s “The Half Of It” will also have a livestream conversation with director Alice Wu and stars Alexxis Lemire, Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer.

All talks will be streamed live on the festival’s Facebook page.

See the announced livestreams below:

“INHERITANCE”

Join us for a rousing conversation about the claustrophobic thriller which covers everything from behind-the-scenes production stories to the panelists’ favorite quarantine foods. Featuring cast members Lily Collins & Simon Pegg, and Director Vaughn Stein; Moderated by Tribeca’s Cara Cusumano.

“NOT GOING QUIETLY” An emotional conversation featuring healthcare activist Ady Barkan, whose nationwide campaign in spite of his declining physical abilities from ALS is documented in “Not Going Quietly”, touches on healthcare and the changing state of film distribution as a result of Covid-19. Featuring activist and doc subject Ady Barkan, Executive Producers Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, & Bradley Whitford, Director Nicholas Bruckman, and Producer Amanda Roddy; Moderated by The Atlantic‘s Isaac Dovere.

“THE HALF OF IT” Alice Wu is joined by the cast of her charming and moving LGBT high school Cyrano story. Featuring Director Alice Wu, cast members Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire, and Daniel Diemer; Moderated by Tribeca’s Lucy Mukerjee. “NORMAL PEOPLE” Based on the bestselling novel, the cast and filmmakers of Hulu’s adaptation discuss their behind-the-scenes process, including working with an intimacy coach to create their “crushingly intimate” (Variety) and “breathtakingly intimate” (Indiewire) romantic drama. Featuring cast members Daisy Edgar-Jones & Paul Mescal, Director Lenny Abrahamson, and Executive Producer Ed Guiney; Moderated by Elle’s Julie Kosin. “BAD EDUCATION” Cory Finley’s widely acclaimed dark comedy is based on a true crime story of fraud and embezzlement at an elite New York school, which writer Mike Makowsky experienced firsthand as a student. Featuring Director Cory Finley & Writer Mike Makowsky. “I PROMISE” The must-watch short-form doc series from EP LeBron James & newly launched Quibi follows a year in an experimental elementary school. This conversation brings together the filmmakers and subjects for a behind-the-scenes conversation about filmmaking and education. Featuring director Marc Levin, doc subject and school principal Brandi Davis, and Michele Campbell of the LeBron James Foundation; Moderated by New York Times’s Erica Green.