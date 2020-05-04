Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Launches A New Campaign Providing COVID-19 Tests To Houston

Beyoncé is giving back to her hometown.

The singer, her BeyGOOD Foundation and mom Tina Knowles have launched a new campaign, providing over 1,000 COVID-19 test kits to Houston hospitals.

Kicking off May 8 to 9, the #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign will set up locations at middle schools across the city. BeyGOOD will also offer protective gear like face masks and gloves, as well as vitamins and household supplies.

“The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health,” Tina said in a statement. “We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our black and brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19. It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don’t get tested then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status.”

“Testing is crucial because it helps find hot spots and saves lives,” Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee added. “Texas has a very low COVID-19 test rate, second-lowest in the nation. This is why the commitment by Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson and BeyGOOD is so significant in helping Houstonians get out and get tested.”

After launching the campaign, Tina challenged Tyler Perry and he accepted. Later this month, Perry will set up his own #IDIDMYPART campaign in Atlanta. He will then challenge another celebrity to continue the movement in their city.

The new initiative follows BeyGOOD’s $6 million initiative last month to assist essential workers.