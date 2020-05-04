Tina Fey To Host New York COVID-19 Benefit Event, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi & More To Make Appearances

New Yorkers are getting together for a virtual benefit event called “Rise Up New York!”, set to air May 11.

The star-studded telethon will be hosted by the city’s largest poverty-fighting organization Robin Hood, in conjunction with iHeartMedia.

The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and see Governor Andrew Cuomo, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Billy Joel among those making appearances.

The list doesn’t end there: Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Cynthia Erivo, Eli Manning, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mariah Carey, Robert De Niro, and Sting will also take part.

The hour-long event will take place at 7 p.m. ET and will raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by COVID-19.

One-hundred per cent of donations “will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more – helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.”

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore.

“This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbours and in support of one another.”