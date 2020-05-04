‘Too Hot To Handle’ Reunion Show Coming To Netflix

If you’ve been missing Lana and all her strict, no-sex retreat rules, you’re in luck… a “Too Hot to Handle” reunion is coming to Netflix!

Dropping Friday May 8, “Extra Hot: The Reunion” will virtually bring together all the fan-favourites from the dating show, for an update on what their lives have been like since filming wrapped over a year ago. Have Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul found a solution to their complicated post-show relationship? How has Harry Jowsey been handling quarantine without Francesca Farago by his side? Is Matthew Stephen Smith (aka “Jesus”) still entertaining his “sex cop” role in real life? We have so many questions, and are ready for answers!

Netflix teased on Monday that the must-see aftershow will include plenty of “frisky banter” — looking at you, Chloe Veitch! — and a series of “spicy games.” If that’s not enough to get you excited, it appears from these first-look photos that Harry could virtually propose to Francesca… with a ring pop?!?

Fans will have to tune in on Friday to find out what that’s really all about, but the move wouldn’t be that surprising considering what Harry shared with ET back in April.

Harry said at the time that although he’s “definitely not” necessarily ready for marriage — “I’m not ready for anything!” — he was planning to use the $7,500 he won from the show to propose to Francesca in Paris, France. That was all put on hold, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I was going to surprise her and propose. I accidentally told her that was my plan from Day 1,” he shared. “I legitimately am so much happier when I’m around her and having her in my life. So, let’s go, sign me up!”

Francesca shared similar sentiments, telling ET, “I love him so much.”

“It’s actually crazy to think about, because the circumstances that we met are unlike any other. I think we are going to be connected for life,” she added. “It’s hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it’s going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!”

Hear more in the video below.

