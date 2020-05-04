Dwight Yoakam Marries Fiancée Emily Joyce In California Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Dwight Yoakam and his longtime fiancée Emily Joyce.

The 63-year-old country singer quietly tied the knot with Joyce in a private ceremony back in March, announcing the news in a statement on Monday.

“Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif.,” reads the statement. “In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another.”

The couple chose to delay the announcement of their wedding to respect everyone affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has been dating his now-wife since 2010.