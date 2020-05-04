Gardeners Battle For The Title Of ‘Best In Bloom’ On Netflix’s ‘The Big Flower Fight’

Florists are putting their skills to the test.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new reality competition show “The Big Flower Fight”.

The series brings together 10 pairs of amateur gardeners to create incredible floral sculptures and determine who is “Best in Bloom”.

British comedian Vic Reeves co-hosts the show with “What We Do in the Shadows” star Natasia Demetriou.

Gardeners from around the world are featured in the show, dealing with the stresses of creating the beautiful arrangements.

“The Big Flower Fight” premieres May 18 on Netflix.