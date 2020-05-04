Liam Payne Congratulates Former 1D Bandmate Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Following Baby News

Liam Payne is welcoming Zayn Malik into the 1D dads club with open arms.

The singer shared his congratulations to Malik and Gigi Hadid, who announced their pregnancy last week, during a recent Instagram Live.

The couple confirmed their happy news during an at-home episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

They said: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

RELATED: Liam Payne Goes To Work At A Food Bank To Help People Through The Pandemic

“Also this week, didn’t really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody,” Payne told fans during his livestream. “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they’re having a baby.”

Liam congratulating Gigi and Zayn for their new baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vBQZx7VCQB — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) May 3, 2020

Malik’s fellow One Direction bandmates, Payne and Louis Tomlinson are also proud dads. Payne shares 3-year-old son Bear with Cheryl Cole, while Tomlinson shares son Freddie, 4, with ex Briana Jungwirth.

RELATED: Liam Payne Connects With Niall Horan On Instagram Live After Seemingly Confirming One Direction Reunion

Meanwhile, Payne is also busy teasing a One Direction reunion. During a live interview with Swedish DJ Alesso, the “Both Ways” singer revealed, “Most of us are in London, we’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment.”

“I can’t say too much,” he added. “Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off.”

Payne, Malik, Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan are all original members of the boy band.