Nicolas Cage Will Play Joe Exotic In A New ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Series

Nicolas Cage will tackle his greatest role to date – Joe Exotic.

In a role that seems tailor-made for the Oscar-winning actor, Cage will star in and executive produce the eight-episode series inspired by the Netflix phenomenon “Tiger King”. The miniseries will be based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.

It will be an origin story of sorts and chart how the eccentric Joeseph Schreibvogel, a.k.a. Joseph Passage-Maldonado, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, battled to keep his wild animal park, slowly losing himself in his wild adopted persona. The series will mark the first television role for the 56-year-old Cage.

Though “Tiger King” has taken the world by storm with the Netflix docuseries, the story was first optioned by CBS Television Studios back in June 2019. The Cage series is not to be confused with the other “Tiger King” limited series produced by and starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, the nemesis of Joe Exotic.

No further announcements have been made about the series