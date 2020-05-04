‘Star Wars’ Brings ‘Galaxy’s Edge’ Home With New Droid Depot App

“Star Wars” fans can celebrate May the 4th with their very own virtual droid.

On Monday, Disney Parks debuted a new mobile app giving fans at home the chance to build their own BB or R-series droids featured in the Droid Depot at the Galaxy’s Edge theme park.

The Droid Depot app allows fans to design their own droid, and pilot the droids around their homes using augmented reality on their phones.

Users will also be able to play an exciting game of tic-tac-toe against their droids.