Nicole Kidman To Produce Adaptation Of ‘A Good Marriage’ For Amazon Prime Video

Nicole Kidman is set to executive produce a series based on Kimberly McCreight’s bestselling novel A Good Marriage for Amazon Prime Video.

The story focuses on the secrets and bargains couples make in order to stay together and put on a happy face, after a woman is found brutally murdered in an upscale Brooklyn neighbourhood.

The series is just the latest in the Oscar-winner’s producing portfolio.

In addition to “Big Little Lies”, she is also starring and producing the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing”, based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, as well as a series based on Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers.