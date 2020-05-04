Prince William Allows Air Ambulance Helicopters To Land In Kensington Palace To Refuel Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing to do their bit amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge, a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, has granted London’s Air Ambulance Charity permission to use a private lawn at Kensington Palace to refuel, instead of them having to travel to RAF Northolt in West London.

The air ambulances will land and take off at Perks Field, which is usually used as a landing site for the royal family.

Captain Neil Jeffers, chief pilot for London’s Air Ambulance Charity, said, according to ITV: “We are grateful to the Royal Household for allowing us to refuel London’s Air Ambulance at Kensington Palace.”

Continuing, “During the pandemic, we have been faced with difficulties in refuelling in central London with the necessary closure of Battersea Heliport.”

“Having a temporary option at the palace means that we reduce our refuelling time and ensure London’s life saving service is more available, delivering critical care to those who need it within minutes,” he added.

The Duke became the patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity back in March. He served as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to focus on his royal duties.

William, Kate and their kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, have been quarantined at their Amner Hall country home in Norfolk, leaving Apartment 1A for the time being.