‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Shares Stunning Song To Raise Money For Food Banks, Former Co-Star Sandra Oh Responds

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd is changing things up for the sake of COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Scottish actor reunited with his Speyside Sessions bandmates for a special tune, “Leave A Light On”, released to support food banks during this pandemic.
McKidd, known for his role as the hunky Owen Hunt on the long-running medical drama, wrote the Celtic ballad with his bandmates. The song was accompanied by a JustGiving fundraising page.
RELATED: Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Launches A New Campaign Providing COVID-19 Tests To Houston
“I had been looking for an excuse to get the old Speyside Sessions Band back together,” McKidd said in a statement. “It has been such a great experience to get the old Speyside Sessions Band back together. If ever there was a time that we need Music, it’s now. I am very proud of the track and it has been a real honour to sing with Mairead and all of the old Speyside bunch again.”
RELATED: Tina Fey To Host New York COVID-19 Benefit Event, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi & More To Make Appearances
McKidd’s fans aren’t the only ones impressed by the stunning new track, in fact, his former on-screen wife Sandra Oh – who starred as Christina Yang on “Grey’s” – took to Twitter to praise her former co-star.
“Kevin it’s beautiful for so many reasons,” she wrote. “Wonderful to hear/see you sing again. Good on Jamie. Will definitely support!”
“Leave The Light On” is available on all major music streaming platforms.