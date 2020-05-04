‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Shares Stunning Song To Raise Money For Food Banks, Former Co-Star Sandra Oh Responds

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd is changing things up for the sake of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Scottish actor reunited with his Speyside Sessions bandmates for a special tune, “Leave A Light On”, released to support food banks during this pandemic.

McKidd, known for his role as the hunky Owen Hunt on the long-running medical drama, wrote the Celtic ballad with his bandmates. The song was accompanied by a JustGiving fundraising page.

“I had been looking for an excuse to get the old Speyside Sessions Band back together,” McKidd said in a statement. “It has been such a great experience to get the old Speyside Sessions Band back together. If ever there was a time that we need Music, it’s now. I am very proud of the track and it has been a real honour to sing with Mairead and all of the old Speyside bunch again.”

McKidd’s fans aren’t the only ones impressed by the stunning new track, in fact, his former on-screen wife Sandra Oh – who starred as Christina Yang on “Grey’s” – took to Twitter to praise her former co-star.

“Kevin it’s beautiful for so many reasons,” she wrote. “Wonderful to hear/see you sing again. Good on Jamie. Will definitely support!”

“Leave The Light On” is available on all major music streaming platforms.