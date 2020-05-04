Anderson Cooper Talks Being A New Dad On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Anderson Cooper is loving fatherhood.

The 52-year-old CNN anchor became a father last week, welcoming son Wyatt into his life.

Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday, Cooper told the hosts that he actually discussed having a child with his mother, who passed away last June at 95.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of His Son

“I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby,” Cooper said. “I hadn’t actually — Wyatt hadn’t been created at that point. Wyatt wasn’t actually a being at that point. But he was an idea in my head and I was in the process of it.”

Wyatt was born via a surrogate last Monday.

Cooper also talked about his choice of middle name for baby Wyatt.

“I’ve been going through my mom’s things because she passed away in June and I found a list that she and my dad [Wyatt Emory Cooper] had handwritten out of possible names for me before I was born and one of them was Morgan,” he said. “So, I knew that they liked the name. So yeah, I went with it.”

Asked about how his first week as a father has been, Cooper said “It’s weird. I was trying to think about this last night actually. I keep coming back to the word astonishing. It’s amazing, astonishing. I don’t know. I just stare at him. Hours will go by and I realize I’ve just been sitting there holding him.”

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Tried To Give Himself A Haircut And It Didn’t Go As Planned

He continued, “After a baby’s born, you do this thing skin-to-skin where you hold the baby on your chest. I still do that all the time. There’s nothing better. He’s like a little amphibious creature all curled up with his feet up and he’s like a little tiny frog or something. It’s so cute and I just can’t help but stare at him.”

Cooper also joked about becoming a coffee drinker to help him stay up to care for the baby.

“I’ve become addicted. I’ve never had it before. I mean, I’ve had it like once or twice on TV and never in real life. And now, I can’t believe I’ve lasted this long,” he laughed. “I understand why people drink coffee now.”