Melissa Rauch Welcomes Son After Giving Birth Alone

Melissa Rauch is a happy new mom again.

On Monday, the “Big Bang Theory” actress announced that she and husband Winston Beigel have welcomed their second child, a son named Brooks.

“I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts,” Rauch wrote on Instagram.

The 39-year-old also revealed in an essay for Glamour that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rauch had to give birth without her family beside her.

“The times we are currently living in ratcheted my worry to another level. But one day, as I was letting my mind go down a spiral of ‘Holy F, I will be alone in labor,’ a thought came into my head: ‘But I won’t be alone. I have a partner,’” she wrote. “’The same one that’s been listening to my heartbeat inside me for nine months.’”

She continued, “I know that may sound odd to some, and you may be an expectant mama thinking, ‘Screw you, Rauch, an unborn baby isn’t a birthing partner! I want someone to scream things like, “F you for getting me into this” at while they’re spoon-feeding me ice chips. Take your hippie-dippie granola thoughts and shove them!’ And that’s fair. I hear you. But, nonetheless, it somehow helped me.”

Rauch added, “I found comfort in the idea that this would be our first adventure together. So I tried my best to hold on to that as I said goodbyes to my husband and daughter and walked myself into the hospital, masked up, clumsily balancing my bags and birthing ball like I was doing a knocked-up Mr. Bean bit.”

The actress and her husband are also parents to 2-year-old Sadie.