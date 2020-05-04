Sylvester Stallone Confirms ‘Demolition Man’ Sequel Is In The Works

Sylvester Stallone has big plans for the upcoming “Demolition Man” sequel.

While chatting with fans via Instagram over the weekend, the actor revealed the follow-up to the 1993 flick is coming sooner than expected.

“We’re working on it right now with Warner Brothers,” Stallone said.

Adding, “It’s looking fantastic. So, that should come out, that’s going to happen.”

“Demolition Man” followed Stallone as “Phoenix, a convicted killer, who has been frozen since 1996. When he is revived for parole several years later in a crime-free society, he goes on an unstoppable killing spree.”

No word if Stallone’s co-stars Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock and Nigel Hawthorne will return.