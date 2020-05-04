John Boyega Shows Off His Impressive ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia

John Boyega is celebrating May the 4th, “Star Wars” day, by showing off his impressive memorabilia collection.

Boyega, who plays Finn in many of the franchise films, joined CinemaBlend to chat about all things “Star Wars”.

In the past Boyega tweeted out that he finds the new Porg creatures in the films to be creepy, so LEGO sent him a life-size one.

RELATED: Taika Waititi To Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film

“It weighs, like – it’s so heavy,” he shared, while showing off his collector items. “It’s a big-arse Lego Porg that they gave me. I can’t send it back.”

And the fame that being in the iconic movies brought Boyega happened so fast, he never really had time to comprehend it all until now. But, being in quarantine has allowed him to think it all over.

“It’s more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. Now I have time for family, so it’s really, really a win-win,” Boyega said.

RELATED: John Boyega Claps Back At Fan Who Said ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Was ‘Embarrassing’

“I think for me, honestly, it’s all been good. It’s been great because I’ve been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn’t answer through the six years (which) was, ‘What just happened to me?’,” he added.