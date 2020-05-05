Classified Delivers ‘Good News’ With Music Video Featuring Breagh Isabel

Classified has a new song for those seeking “Good News”.

The Canadian hip-hop artist teamed up with Breagh Isabel and O’Sound for the official music video for “Good News”. The visuals were released on Tuesday following the song’s April 17 release.

RELATED: Brandy Drops New ‘Baby Mama’ Music Video

Classified wrote, recorded the song and shot the music video well before the COVID-19 pandemic and Nova Scotia mass shootings. The Nova Scotia-native was compelled to press forward with the song’s release in light of recent hardships.

“I’ve been waiting on some good news/For the clouds to part and let the light shine through,” Isabel sings in the chorus. “I wanna wake up to a better tomorrow/ I’ve had enough, where is the trust, where is the truth, it’s about time for some good news.”

RELATED: Noah Reid Asks To ‘Hold On’ In New Music Video

“I’m just happy to be breathing,” Classified raps, almost predicting the oncoming storm. “I ain’t trying to see what’s on the newcast this evening.”

Classified, Isabel and O’Sound also performed a live quarantined version of “Good News” on Instagram.