Hilarie Burton Does Not Regret Leaving ‘One Tree Hill’ Early ‘At All’

Hilarie Burton is taking a walk down memory lane, but says she is not having any regrets about how things ended on “One Tree Hill”.

One of the highlights of the nine seasons was Peyton’s (Burton) wedding to Lucas (Chad Michael Murray), but Burton left right after that, two seasons short of the full run.

While speaking with fellow “One Tree Hill” alum Jana Kramer on her iHeartRadio podcast “Whine Down”, Burton said she was happy with leaving the show early.

“I was very happy with that,” Burton said. “Chad and I had been in the pilot and we had been setting up the whole Lucas—Peyton star cross lovers thing the whole time on the show so I was really happy with that happy ending and the marriage and the baby. The family was complete and that’s what both characters were looking for.”

She added, “They both got that nuclear family that they had always been craving. And frankly, I was a little concerned that if I stayed on the show, it would get messed with for dramatic purposes. Sometimes, it’s better to cut out in a good spot.”

Burton, who now has a book titled The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm coming out as well as her show “Friday Night In With the Morgans” with hubby Jeffrey Dean Morgan, knew she needed a change in pace.

“I don’t regret that at all,” she said of leaving. “I knew that I needed to start something new. It was time. I had a big chip on my shoulder and I just needed to put it down.”