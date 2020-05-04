Cher Announces ‘Chiquitita’ Cover, Pledges $1 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Cher has music for your ears and money for the pockets of those in need.

RELATED: Brandy Drops New ‘Baby Mama’ Music Video

The iconic singer will release her cover of ABBA’s “Chiquitita” on Friday, May 8. The song will be released in both English and Spanish. ABBA has donated proceeds from the song to UNICEF ever since the original version was released in 1979. The proceeds from Cher’s covers will benefit UNICEF with an additional $1 million pledged to COVID-19 relief efforts through CherCares.

“I began rehearsing the Spanish version late last year. When everything changed in the world I wanted to help,” Cher said in a statement. “This seemed like the right time to complete it. I’ve long admired UNICEF, especially their work educating young women.”

“The actress Audrey Hepburn was a hero of mine and I was so proud when she became their first Goodwill Ambassador in 1988. Now, more than ever, it’s critical that we prioritize every child around the world as if they were our own,” the songstress concluded. “We cannot forget the people who are suffering the most.”

RELATED: Noah Reid Asks To ‘Hold On’ In New Music Video

The music video for Cher’s “Chiquitita” will premiere on UNICEF’S COVID-19 Virtual Special via YouTube on Saturday, May 9.