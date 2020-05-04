‘The High Note’ Starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson To Premiere On Demand

Tracee Ellis Ross’ new movie is one of many movies being released on demand due to the pandemic.

Originally slated for a summer theatrical release, “The High Note” will premiere on-demand instead due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ross announced the release on Instagram, telling her followers, “The movie that I have been so excited about… so excited about finally has a revamped release date.”

“Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie, her overworked personal assistant,” the official movie plot reads. “While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.”

Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo also star.

“The High Note” will be available on demand on May 29.