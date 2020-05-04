Courteney Cox Debuts First Look At Season 2 Of Facebook Watch Series ‘9 Months’

Courteney Cox has the ultimate gift for fans this Mother’s Day.

The “Friends” alum debuted the first look at season two of her Facebook Watch series “9 Months With Courteney Cox”, following a new group of expectant mothers waiting for their due date.

In the new teaser, Cox is taking viewers on the emotional rollercoaster as families experience not only the unique ups and downs of pregnancy, but also the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Has Jennifer Aniston ‘Dying’ Over ‘Savage’ TikTok Dance

This season, we’ll meet soon-to-be-moms Charisse, a woman born with cerebral palsy, Merrill, a surrogate for her best friend, Kateka and Stu, the picture-perfect LDS couple trying to get pregnant for 11 years, Caylea, born with achondroplasia (dwarfism) and Tiesha and Dienesha, 28-year-old twin sisters living together and both pregnant with boys with the same due date.

The new season premieres Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10.