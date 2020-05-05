Canadian Screen Awards Virtual Ceremony Details Revealed

The Canadian Screen Awards are making the move to a series of virtual presentations after the cancellation of its traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced on Tuesday its planned schedule for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards. This year’s winners will be announced across a three-day event between Monday, May 25 and Thursday, May 28. Notable nominees for the 8th Canadian Screen Awards include “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Song of Names”.

“As we navigate our new normal, we’ve had to rethink how we come together as a community,” said Beth Janson, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “These presentations will put our homegrown work front and centre and our hope is that teams will gather virtually to watch as we celebrate the best of Canadian talent from the past year.”

Review the schedule for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards below.

Monday, May 25, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News

7:30 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming

8:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary and Factual

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s & Youth Programming, Presented by

Shaw Rocket Fund

7:30 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle and Reality

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs

8:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs & Performance

Thursday, May 28, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts