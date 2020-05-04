Chris Evans Tries To Groom His Dog: ‘It Went So Wrong, So Fast’

Dog grooming is apparently not one of Chris Evans’ talents.

The “Captain America” star shared his second-ever Instagram post, after joining the social media site a few days ago, at the expense of his dog, Dodger.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing,” Evans wrote, referencing the haircut he gave Dodger. “He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.”

RELATED: Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans Will Bring Together ‘Avengers’ Cast For All In Challenge

He added, “It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great).”

Evans shared a different picture with the same caption on Twitter.

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

RELATED: Chris Evans Talks His New Political Website, Post-MCU Roles & More

The actor often shares pictures of his pup online, including these adorable ones: