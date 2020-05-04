Ellen DeGeneres Honours 2020 Graduates With Hilarious Commencement Address From Living Room

Ellen DeGeneres is honouring all the 2020 graduates who will not have a graduation ceremony this year due to the onggoing coronavirus pandemic.

The talk show host shared her own commencement speech Monday during her latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, filmed from her home.

In the hilarious speech, DeGeneres shared some words of wisdom, quoted Taylor Swift and even added in a jab at U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Since I’m home and you’re home, I thought I could say a few words to all the year’s graduates,” she said. And after putting on a bathrobe, she continued, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life. Or maybe tomorrow or the day after that. Let’s call it mid-June,” she said. “You’ve studied incredibly hard to get to this day. If you’re graduating high school, congratulations.”

DeGeneres added that she was so “impressed” by all the graduating students. “You’re 21 and you’ve already accomplished more than I have at that age.”

“Here’s something that I’ve learned that I hope I can help with,” she continued, getting serious. “It’ll put everything in perspective. There are gonna be bad times in life, like what’s happening right now. In my life, I’ve been through some incredible highs and some tremendous lows, and the one thing that’s true about both of them is that they pass. So cherish the good times, and in the bad times, remember that it won’t last forever. It does get better.”

“When I’m feeling down and I’m looking for inspiration, I turn to the Dalai Lama, who said, “Never lose faith in the truth. In the end, everything will be all right because players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. And I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake it off.”