Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Organize Quarantine Prom For Their Daughter

Jason Aldean and Brittany are not about to let a little global pandemic stop their daughter from going to prom.

The Aldeans put together an incredible prom-from-home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Their daughter Keeley Williams, 17, will not able to attend her junior prom on account of schools being closed. That is why the family — which incudes sisters Keeley and Kendyl, from Aldean’s previous marriage to Jessica Ussery, and the Aldeans’ young children — had a special prom of their own.

“Sorry you are missing your first prom,” Aldean told his surprised daughter as Keeley exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, you did not.”