Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Organize Quarantine Prom For Their Daughter

Jason Aldean. Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jason Aldean and Brittany are not about to let a little global pandemic stop their daughter from going to prom.

The Aldeans put together an incredible prom-from-home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Their daughter Keeley Williams, 17, will not able to attend her junior prom on account of schools being closed. That is why the family — which incudes sisters Keeley and Kendyl, from Aldean’s previous marriage to Jessica Ussery, and the Aldeans’ young children — had a special prom of their own.

“Sorry you are missing your first prom,” Aldean told his surprised daughter as Keeley exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, you did not.”

“Man I gotta say, this lady is really special,” Aldean said in an Instagram post celebrating Brittany. “When you marry somebody and u have kids, u hope that person will love your kids the way you do. I have been really blessed with someone who is not only beautiful but has truly completed my family. Brittney Aldean, I love u more than u know and I love our life together.”

Hopefully, Jason and Brittany are put in charge of all future prom events.

