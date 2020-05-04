Report: Scott Disick Enters Rehab For Substance Abuse

Scott Disick has reportedly gone back to rehab for his ongoing substance abuse issues.

Last week, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star entered a treatment facility in Colorado E! News and Us Weekly have confirmed.

“It’s true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney [Kardashian] and she demanded that he get help,” a source told E! News. “Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner And Mom Kris Reunite In Quarantine, Impersonate Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian On TikTok

Disick last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized, but has remained clean since he started dating Sofia Richie.

According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the news, Disick started abusing again since entering quarantine and has had a hard time dealing with the loss of his parents a few years ago.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner And Scott Disick Discuss Heartbreaking Reason Behind Kourtney Kardashian’s Current Issues

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot,” an insider told the publication. “He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.”

ET Canada has reached out to Disick’s rep for comment.