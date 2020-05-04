Scott Disick’s Lawyer Slams Substance Abuse Reports, Says Rehab Is To ‘Work On His Past Traumas’

Scott Disick has gone back to rehab.

Last week, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star entered a treatment facility in Colorado ET has confirmed.

“Kourtney and Sophia were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado,” a source said. “At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family and that’s everyone’s main focus right now … is Scott’s sobriety and the kids having a healthy father.”

Yet according to Disick’s lawyer, he is furious with the leaked photo and suggestions he has been abusing alcohol and cocaine as he did in the past.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” his lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ.

Disick apparently left the rehab facility the moment he found out his photo was leaked, which his team believes was taken by a staff member, an “outrageous HIPAA violation”.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner And Mom Kris Reunite In Quarantine, Impersonate Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian On TikTok

Disick last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized, but has remained clean since he started dating Sofia Richie.

According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the news, Disick started abusing again since entering quarantine and has had a hard time dealing with the loss of his parents a few years ago.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner And Scott Disick Discuss Heartbreaking Reason Behind Kourtney Kardashian’s Current Issues

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot,” an insider told the publication. “He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.”

ET Canada has reached out to Disick’s rep for comment.