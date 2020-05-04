La Roux Singer Says ‘Creepy’ Kanye West Demanded An Apology Letter: He Is ‘100 Per Cent Not Normal’

La Roux singer Elly Jackson says Kanye West once demanded she email him an apology for a remark Jackson made to a third party.

Jackson dished on the strange encounter and its stranger aftermath on Phil Taggart’s “Slacker” podcast. The incident occurred once upon a time while La Roux and West were working in the same studio.

“He’s one of those people who’s not 100 percent normal,” Johnson explained, per Yahoo. “You can’t talk about anything normal. You can’t just have a normal conversation. … He’s on show 24 hours a day, it’s just him. It’s kind of amazing to be around. I’ll never be around anything like that again. It was really strange. … He wants people to walk away saying, ‘That was really weird.'”

Jackson described West as “pretty weird” when speaking to a mutual friend. It appears, however, the third-party allegedly snitched on Jackson. Subsequently, West allegedly demanded an email apology from her.

“It was quite creepy. I remember writing it. I was sat there on my sofa lol-ing to myself like, ‘Dear Kanye…’ They told on me. It was ridiculous,” Johnson said. “I just wrote it all with a massive grin on my face—although they do actually have quite a lot of power. … I was like, ‘I think I am going to genuinely apologize. It’s no skin off my nose to write this email.'”

“I didn’t say anything bad about him,” she asserted. “I just saw some behaviour — and it wasn’t directed at me — that I found upsetting and unsettling.”