HBO’s New Docuseries ‘I’ll Be Gone In The Dark’ Will Detail The Horrific ‘Golden State Killer’ Murders

HBO is diving deep into the mind of Michelle McNamara and the “Golden State Killer”.

The upcoming docuseries, “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark”, will focus on McNamara’s investigation and book about the Northern California serial killer and rapist from the ’70s and ’80s.

McNamara, who hunted down the killer with her laptop, died unexpectedly in 2016 while writing I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. She was 46. McNamara was married to actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.

The series will focus on McNamara and her five-year investigation. She had 3,500 files on her computer about who the killer could have been.

But in April 2018, California authorities arrested Joseph James DeAngelo and charged him with 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping. The case is still awaiting a verdict.

“I’ll Be Gone In The Dark” premieres June 28 on HBO.