Amanda Bynes’ Lawyer Says She Is Not Pregnant 2 Months After Announcing Baby News

Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, according to her lawyer.

Bynes’ attorney, David Esquibias, told Us Weekly that the actress is not pregnant. The news comes two months after Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael announced that they were expecting on March 17. At the time, Michael had posted a photo of a sonogram.

Michael and Bynes had split on March 8, before later reconciling, after getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020.

The “Sydney White” star was ordered in early March to seek treatment at a mental health facility by the judge overseeing her conservatorship case. She later refused to check herself in.

“She is not living in a sober living facility,” the lawyer said. “She’s sheltering in a safe environment.”

Bynes, now 34, first gained prominence as a child star in the late ’90s and early 2000s through the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That”.