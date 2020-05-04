Margot Robbie Takes Part In The #WeThriveInside Campaign

Margot Robbie is the latest celeb to throw her support behind the #WeThriveInside campaign from the Child Mind Institute.

The Australian actress shared a video of herself where she spoke about how she deals with anxiety and mental health.

“I have lists of things I need to do that day, longterm, short term, fun stuff, not fun stuff. Gets it out of my mind and on paper. If I don’t get through my list that day, I don’t stress about it, I just pick up where I left off the next day,” she said.

Emma Stone made a video last week where she said she will do a “brain dump” to help with her anxiety.

The #WeThriveInside campaign is part of Mental Health Awareness Month which takes place each May.